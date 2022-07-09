Reconstitution of School Management Committees under way in 169 government schools, says Collector

Collector S. Visakan gives certificates to elected members of the reconstituted School Management Committee in two schools in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MA10-DGL COLLECTOR

Collector S. Visakan awarded certificates to the elected members of the reconstituted School Management Committee (SMCs) at two schools in Dindigul on Saturday.

Mayor J. Illamathi and Chief Educational Officer A. Nasarudeen presided over the events held at Dindigul Netaji Memorial Corporation Higher Secondary School and Government Girls Higher Secondary School, according to an official release.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Visakan said that the 20-member SMCs at every school will comprise 15 parents, a headmaster/mistress, a teacher, two local body representatives and an education volunteer.

As per the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009, the SMCs will be reconstituted every two years. Following which, the reconstitution has been successful in as many as 200 government middle schools and 948 government primary schools across the district in the third phase, he said.

Further, the reconstitution process is under way in 169 government high schools and higher secondary schools in the fourth phase, he stated.

The SMCs will have to concentrate on ensuring every school provides basic facilities, encouraging children to join schools, preventing school dropouts, identifying school-dropouts and formally admitting them back to schools, collaborating with other government departments to benefit the students, felicitating Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme etc.

Mr. Visakan stressed that parents’ contribution was extremely crucial to ensure that children receive the best standard of education and to enhance the functioning of government schools. He added that teachers are second parents to students who must identify students’ individual talents and provide platforms to showcase and refine them.

He said that the schemes rolled out by the State government will be a success only if the public cooperates. Similarly, he appealed to the parents to extend their support to the teachers in enhancing the standard of the student community.

Dindigul Netaji Memorial Corporation Higher Secondary School Headmaster Kathiresan, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Headmistress Jayanthi and others were present.