MADURAI

All India Lawyers Union (AILU) has requested the Supreme Court Collegium to reconsider the decision to transfer Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani to the High Court of Meghalaya. The transfer of the senior most High Court Judge in the country from a chartered High Court to a relatively small High Court was unfair. The collegium should reconsider the decision in the interest of justice and to protect judicial independence, the union said in a press release.