Reconsider ban on crackers, CPI to Rajasthan Govt.

Ramanathapuram

04 November 2020 19:31 IST

The Rajasthan Government should immediately reconsider the ban order on bursting crackers and lift it forthwith, appealed TN CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that thousands of workers were engaged in manufacturing of fireworks. Every year, crackers were moved to various parts of the country from Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. Bursting crackers during Deepavali has been there from time immemorial. The Supreme Court had also given broad guidelines to the manufacturers. Hence, green fireworks should be allowed. The Centre should immediately intervene and ensure that the Rajasthan government lifted the ban, he reiterated.

Commenting on the appeals to release the assassins in the Rajiv Gandhi case, he came down heavily on the Centre and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. When the State government had passed an unanimous resolution in the Assembly and the cabinet ministers too had sent their resolution to the Governor for his assent, the Governor’s silence on the issue for over two years showed the scant respect he had for the MLAs and Ministers, who were elected representatives of the people. Moreover, the SC too had expressed its concern over the Governor's silence.

Asked about the announcement of the TN government on reopening educational institutions from Nov 16, the CPI leader said that it was unfortunate that the government had not been handling the COVID-19 pandemic in a proper way from the beginning. Education is important for students, but at the same time, the health of the children is equally important. Hence, the government should be careful and not careless, he warned.

Country-wide stir

Mr Mutharasan said that to expose the Central government’s continued anti-people policies, trade unions across the country would stage demonstrations on November 26. In Tamil Nadu, the CPI would lead the agitation in all the districts on the day to draw the attention of the people. In spite of COVID-19, the Centre had brought in new laws showing little regard for the people.

He hoped the Tamil Nadu government would take steps to release water for irrigation from the Mettur reservoir soon as the storage level had touched the 100 feet mark. Many farmers were looking for wetting the crops if water was not released crops may wither in many delta districts, Mr. Mutharasan added.