‘Recollect ₹927 crore unused funds for welfare of SC/ST students’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the government to recollect ₹927 crore that was handed over as unused funds by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department to the State government and to utilise them for the the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes students.

A Division Bench of Justices Abdul Quddhose and S. Srimathy ordered notice to the State government on a petition filed by S. Karthik of Madurai district. The petitioner who is a programme coordinator with a Madurai based NGO ‘The Fact’ sought a direction to the government to utilise the funds under the scheme completely.

The petitioner sought a direction to the State to utilise the fund by providing opportunities to the students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The unused funds could be used to provide education to the eligible candidates. He said the funds could be utilised to meet the financial needs of the candidates.

He also sought a direction to the government to set up special counters at the Adi Dravidar Welfare Offices in Madurai and in the other Southern districts in order to publish particulars of the application forms, important dates and prospectus on various schemes to create awareness among the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes regarding the educational opportunities.

He said that funds under the schemes were not reaching the deserving candidates and many of them were unaware of the schemes. He complained that when he approached the Department office to enquire about the application form under the scheme to apply for PhD abroad, the authorities failed to give him a proper response.

In the last five years ₹927 crore was handed over to the government as unused funds under the scheme. He said the funds under the scheme were being returned without utilising it completely. Therefore, the government should utilise the funds completely for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes students, the petitioner said.