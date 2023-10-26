Recognition renewal orders handed over to 419 private schools in southern districts

October 26, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi handed over recognition renewal orders to 419 private schools in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts in a function held here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appavu said Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher educational institutions in Tamil Nadu had already crossed 49% at a time when most of the other States were struggling to cross even 35%, thanks to the firm foundation laid by the Chief Ministers over the years, especially K. Kamaraj and M. Karunanidhi. Through higher education policies and revolutionary schemes introduced by Karunanidhi, many arts and science and engineering colleges were started, thus taking the Gross Enrolment Ratio to an unparalleled level in the country where the national average was only 27%.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has introduced ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme for giving ₹1,000 a month to government school girl students entering colleges, and breakfast scheme for primary school children. Since the Departments of School Education and Higher Education are in the safe hands of Mr. Stalin, the teachers’ genuine demands will be fulfilled at the right time,” Mr. Appavu said.

Mr. Mahesh, who informed that recognition renewal had been given to 1,435 private schools across Tamil Nadu in four phases, appealed to the teachers to cooperate with the government to take the standard of school education to the next level.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, MLAs M. Abdul Wahab and Ruby R. Manoharan, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and chairman of Tirunelveli district panchayat council V.S.R. Jegadish were present.

Earlier, Mr. Mahesh visited the Nanguneri teen and his younger sister who are under treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital after they sustained multiple cut injuries in an attack unleashed by three of his classmates on August 9.

