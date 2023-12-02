ADVERTISEMENT

Recognised overseas employment agencies hold job fair in Tirunelveli

December 02, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Speaker M. Appavu hands over offer letters to 612 aspirants; says 70 job fairs organised by the government and offer letters given to 27,394 persons as part of birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu handing over a job order to beneficiary at a private job Mela in Tirunelveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu handed over offer letters to 612 aspirants at a private job fair held here on Saturday.

Mr. Appavu said the State Government, after planning to organise 100 job fairs across the State as part of the birth centenary celebrations of the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, had conducted so far 70 events to give employment to 27,394 persons.

 In Tirunelveli district, six job fairs had been organised since 2021 to give employment to 4,810 job-seekers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the overseas job-seekers were cheated by fake agencies in the past, the government had recognised 170 agencies and eight of these recognised firms had participated in the job fair held here on Saturday to select candidates for overseas jobs, he said.

Indian Foreign Service officer from Ministry of External Affairs M. Rajkumar explained the overseas job opportunities available and the procedures to be followed for bagging these jobs without violating immigration laws.

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said the district-level job fairs had started attracting bigger firms with the offer of decent salary and hence the aspirants should technically qualify themselves to grab these opportunities. He appealed to the job-seekers to use the services of Overseas Manpower Corporation for landing in right jobs abroad without getting cheated by the middlemen and the fake firms.

District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Joint Director of Employment G. Shanmuga Sundar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US