Recognised overseas employment agencies hold job fair in Tirunelveli

December 02, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu handed over offer letters to 612 aspirants at a private job fair held here on Saturday.

Mr. Appavu said the State Government, after planning to organise 100 job fairs across the State as part of the birth centenary celebrations of the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, had conducted so far 70 events to give employment to 27,394 persons.

In Tirunelveli district, six job fairs had been organised since 2021 to give employment to 4,810 job-seekers.

Since the overseas job-seekers were cheated by fake agencies in the past, the government had recognised 170 agencies and eight of these recognised firms had participated in the job fair held here on Saturday to select candidates for overseas jobs, he said.

Indian Foreign Service officer from Ministry of External Affairs M. Rajkumar explained the overseas job opportunities available and the procedures to be followed for bagging these jobs without violating immigration laws.

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said the district-level job fairs had started attracting bigger firms with the offer of decent salary and hence the aspirants should technically qualify themselves to grab these opportunities. He appealed to the job-seekers to use the services of Overseas Manpower Corporation for landing in right jobs abroad without getting cheated by the middlemen and the fake firms.

District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Joint Director of Employment G. Shanmuga Sundar were present.