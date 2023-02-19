ADVERTISEMENT

Reckless driving claims lives of three pedestrians in Madurai

February 19, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Reckless driving by a drunk car driver claimed the lives of three pedestrians, Subbulakshmi (60) and her grandson Akash (13) of Karimedu, and another boy, Muthukumar (15) here on Saturday.

The police said that the accused, identified as Murugan (43) of Uthirakosamangai in Ramanathapuram district, had come to take his car after maintenance work in Madurai.

The police said that as he had consumed liquor, he drove in a reckless manner and lost control of the vehicle. The speeding car first rammed the elderly woman and her grandson. They were going to buy snacks in a nearby shop.

In the impact of the accident, both of them were hurled few metres away and they sustained grievous injuries. Both of them died on the spot.

The driver did not stop the car and within the next 100 metres, the car knocked down two others, identified as Prabhakaran (13) of Anna Thoppu and Muthukumar (15) of Rail Mill Colony.

The injured were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. The police said that Muthukumar who had sustained grievous injuries died on Sunday. The other boy sustained fractures in his legs.

Traffic Investigation Wing III arrested Murugan for drunk driving and was sent to remand under judicial custody.

Commissioner of Police, K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, warned of stringent action against those involved in rash and negligent riding and driving. Besides, those found guilty of drunk driving would face cancellation of their driving license, he said.

