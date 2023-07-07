July 07, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Within a span of just 24 hours, the district saw the loss of five lives, including a 2-year-old boy, in two road accidents involving bikes – one at KTC Nagar on Palayamkottai outskirts and the other at Vickramasingapuram near Ambasamudram.

The reason for the two accidents was the same - more than two people were riding on the bikes.

In the first mishap at KTC Nagar, three persons, who were on a bike, entered the Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai 4-lane national highway from Ariyakulam Road and were hit by a TNSTC bus. While one of them succumbed to his injuries even as he was being take to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, the remaining two are undergoing treatment.

“Since the overloaded bike cannot be manoeuvred as fast as the rider thinks, the two-wheeler with the three persons was crushed under the bus,” said a police officer, who visited the spot immediately after the mishap.

In the second accident near Vickramasingapuram, four members of a family who were travelling on a bike were mowed to death by a speeding tipper lorry.

“Even though bike rider Esakkirajan could see the lorry speeding towards him after the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, the bike rider could not swiftly turn the bike towards safety as four persons, including three adults, were on the two-wheeler,” said a reporter who visited the spot.

Though ‘triple riding’ habit and that too at a high speed often ends-up in mishap including fatal accidents, this violation can be seen everywhere in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, both requiring ruthless enforcement of road safety rules and slapping of hefty fines instead of organising road safety meets and awareness programmes.

Since enforcement of traffic rule violations is at its worst along the cramped roads of Thoothukudi with the bike riders showing scant respect for these rules, two-wheeler riders cause more accidents and altercations on the road everyday. Some of these altercations triggered by rash driving has even ended-up in murders in the past in the district.

While more than 60% of the bike riders wear helmet in Tirunelveli district, more than 70% of the bike riders don’t wear the protective gear in Thoothukudi.

Even though Kanniyakumari police are cracking the whip against ‘triple riding’ and jumping traffic signals and parents of under-aged teens riding bikes are booked, such action cannot be seen in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. Consequently, these violations cause accidents in busy junctions like Reliance Fuel Station signal near Melapalayam and Palayamkottai bus-stand signal, both in Palayamkottai, VVD Signal, Cruz Fernadez Statue signal and Kamaraj Vegetable Market signal.

“We are conducting awareness programmes christiened ‘Maatraththai Thaedi’ (‘In Search of Change’) to sensitise the public including the students to be law-abiding citizens, which will give better results in the long run,” said a senior police officer from Thoothukudi.

In Tirunelveli, a police officer said that enforcement of the law should be intensified further especially against rash driving and triple riding.

