Reckless Corporation vehicle drivers to be removed

12 March 2020 23:02 IST

Commissioner says civic body has received complaints of rash driving

A meeting to sensitise Madurai Corporation vehicle drivers to the importance of abiding by rules of road safety was held at Arignar Anna Maligai here on Thursday.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan chaired the meeting, which was attended by the drivers and their contractors. V. Senthilkumaran, Inspector of Police (Traffic), Avaniapuram, S. Ramesh and K. Subash Chandran, Sub-Inspectors (Planning), spoke to the drivers about the need to ensure their safety as well as that of other road users.

A police officer said that the meeting was arranged after a recent accident at Avaniapuram which claimed the life of a two-wheeler rider. “The two-wheeler collided with a Corporation lorry. The two-wheeler rider died on spot despite wearing a helmet,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Visakan said that the civic body had received complaints from residents regarding rash driving by many Corporation vehicle drivers. “The drivers must be careful and travel at a lower speed taking into consideration of safety of other vehicle users. If they drive vehicles at high speed, they will be removed from their job,” he warned.

He also insisted that all drivers should wear uniform and not use cellphones while driving. All night shift drivers must sleep well during the day. Contractors must ensure that the drivers abide by the rules and must undertake proper maintenance of vehicles, the Commissioner said.