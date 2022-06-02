Reception centre opened at Sellur police station

Commissioner of Police T. Senthilkumar speaking at the inauguration of a reception centre at Sellur police station in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar has instructed police officials to keep the reception centres established at police stations functional.

Addressing the officials after inaugurating a reception centre at Sellur police station, Mr. Senthil Kumar said mere opening of the facility would not help anyone. “Complainants coming to police station should be properly received and the problems should be heard. The purpose of the new facility should be served,” he said.

At each reception centre, a police woman is posted to receive the complainants and guide them to the right officers.

Deputy Commissioners of Police T.K. Rajasekaran and P. Thangadurai, Assistant Commissioners M. Vijayakumar, Soorakumaran and V. Suresh Kumar were present.

V. Needhi Mohan of Vaigai Agro Products, who sponspored the new facility, was also present.