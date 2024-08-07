Recent rains inundate city roads, leave them bumpy and muddy

The recent rains in the city have inundated many roads, including arterial ones. Even though Madurai Corporation officials said pre-monsoon works were being carried out in most of the wards, muddy roads are still a concern for the residents as well as the vehicle users.

In some areas like Surveyor Colony, the roads that were dug for the ongoing works like underground drainage pipeline and Amrut Mullaperiyar Drinking Water Pipeline works, remain heavily uneven.

While the not-so-properly laid roads had already facilitated water stagnation, digging up the roads for various projects has further worsened their condition.

M. Muthumanickam, a resident of Surveyor Colony whose house is situated close to the road, said whenever a vehicle passed through the road, water entered his house.

“The two days’ rains have already inundated my low-lying house, and in addition to that the muddy water from the road too has entered my house,” he added.

In a bid to have their house gates above the road level, some people in the area raised them. “As the slanting elevations of individual houses cover a good portion of the road, the left-out portions beyond the gates remain under water and it is a difficult task for the vehicle users to pass by without falling,” he said.

To worsen the situation, Corporation officials filled the potholes with stones collected from demolished houses, he noted. “This makes the roads more uneven. At least the repaired parts of the roads should be flattened with a machine or a road roller,” Mr. Muthumanickam added.

K. Sridhar, who runs a chicken shop, said it was a nightmare for them to use the roads during early mornings when they went to collect chickens. “In the last few days, night rains have left the roads under the water in the mornings. With load tied to my bike, I feel I could fall off any time,” he added.

A Corporation official said as some of the UGD works had to be carried out in some interior areas, the roads would be laid after all the works were completed.