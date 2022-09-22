Receive body of youth, Madras High Court tells kin

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 22, 2022 21:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government on Thursday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the case of alleged custodial death of T. Thangapandian of Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district had already been transferred to the CB-CID.

Taking note of it, Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup directed the family members of the youth to receive the body and cooperate with the investigation. The court was hearing the petition filed by P. Thangamari, father of the youth, who had sought a CB-CID probe into the alleged custodial death that occurred on September 14.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The court observed that the Director General of Police had already transferred the investigation in the case to the CB-CID. The Superintendent of Police, CB-CID, was directed to supervise the investigation and inform the stage of the investigation to the petitioner. After the counsel representing the petitioner told the court that the family members would receive the body of the youth, the judge disposed of the petition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app