Receive body of youth, Madras High Court tells kin

The State government on Thursday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the case of alleged custodial death of T. Thangapandian of Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district had already been transferred to the CB-CID.

Taking note of it, Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup directed the family members of the youth to receive the body and cooperate with the investigation. The court was hearing the petition filed by P. Thangamari, father of the youth, who had sought a CB-CID probe into the alleged custodial death that occurred on September 14.

The court observed that the Director General of Police had already transferred the investigation in the case to the CB-CID. The Superintendent of Police, CB-CID, was directed to supervise the investigation and inform the stage of the investigation to the petitioner. After the counsel representing the petitioner told the court that the family members would receive the body of the youth, the judge disposed of the petition.