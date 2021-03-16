Receipts issued on liquor sale, HC told

16 March 2021 21:42 IST

Madurai

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) on Tuesday submitted before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that a circular was issued to Tasmac shops to provide receipts for the sale of liquor, pursuant to the order of the court.

Tasmac also submitted there was no violation with regard to maximum retail prices (MRP). Taking note of the submissions, a Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi directed the Tasmac to follow the order of the court in letter and spirit.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by activist M. Rajeswari Priya of Anaithu Makkal Arasiyal Katchi who sought a direction to the State to curb corrupt practices in Tasmac shops.