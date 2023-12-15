‘Receipts being given for panchamirtham sold at prasadam stalls in Palani temple’ 

December 15, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that receipts were being given for panchamirtham sold at the prasadam stalls of the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday disposed of a petition that sought a direction to authorities to ensure the same.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel disposed of the petition filed by D. Senthil Kumar of Palani as closed. The concern of the petitioner was that the receipts were not being given. The authorities submitted that receipts were being issued. The practice would continue and they had not received any complaints.