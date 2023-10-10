Rebuilt Thoothukudi bus-stand operational from today

October 10, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The rebuilt old bus-stand of this port town, which has been reconstructed on an outlay of ₹58.67 crore, will become operational from Wednesday onwards.

The bus terminus, rebuilt under the ‘Smart City Mission’, was opened by Minister for Local Administration K.N. Nehru last Sunday. After the final touches, the bus stand is now ready for operation.

Inspecting the bus-stand along with Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy on Tuesday to check the operational preparedness of the bus terminus, District Collector K. Senthil Raj said the reconstructed bus-stand can handle 29 buses simultaneously. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and the State Express Transport Corporation had established separate offices to assist the passengers through announcements and monitor the timely operation of buses.

Apart from 120 shops, bikes and four-wheeler parking lots, toilets and feeding room have been created. The passengers coming to the bus-stand in autorickshaws should use the exclusive lane so as to avoid the three-wheelers entering the bus bay which will create unnecessary obstacle to the movement of buses.

“There may be a few unforeseen teething problems initially which we’ll come to know about only when the operation of buses commences. And, we’ll address them if the commuters and the public give their feedback to the district administration or the Corporation. After the bus terminus becomes fully operational, the mini buses, which will continue to be operated from the temporary bus stand for a few more days, will be parked near the bus-stand by widening the adjoining road,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Mr. Jegan said the walls of the bus terminus would be painted with the portraits of freedom fighters, famous places of worship of the district and tourist places of Thoothukudi. He sought the public’s cooperation in maintaining the bus-stand clean.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi Town, Sathyaraj, Regional Transport Officer Vinayagam and Designated Food Safety Officer Mariappan were present.