Rebuild shelter at Sripuram bus stop, citizens group urges Collector

February 26, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Members of the Tirunelveli District Pothujana Pothunala Sangam have appealed to the District Collector, K.P. Karthikeyan, to ask officials to rebuild the shelter at the busy Sripuram bus stop on S.N. High Road in the city.

Association president M. Mohammed Ayub, who led the petitioners who carried umbrellas, said the bus shelter at Sripuram bus stop was removed when the S.N. High Road was widened after the construction of drainage channels on either side of the busy stretch. Even though the construction of the drainage channels and the widening of the road was completed long ago, the shelter had not been restored at the spot where the passengers wait for the buses.

“Since the bus shelter was protecting waiting passengers from rain and sun all these years, the structure should be rebuilt. Since senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and patients suffer a lot, the Collector should order the officials to erect the bus shelter again at the same spot at the earliest,” Mr. Ayub said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of women from Azhagiyapandiyapuram near Maanur submitted a petition seeking monthly assistance of ₹1,000 being given under the Mahalir Urimai Thogai Scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.