Rebuild shelter at Sripuram bus stop, citizens group urges Collector

The bus shelter was removed when the work on widening the road and constructing the drainage channel was taken up, says citizens’ group

February 26, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
A team of citizens’ group carries umbrellas to Tirunelveli district collectorate on Monday while submitting a petition seeking shelter at the Sripuram bus stop.

A team of citizens’ group carries umbrellas to Tirunelveli district collectorate on Monday while submitting a petition seeking shelter at the Sripuram bus stop. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Members of the Tirunelveli District Pothujana Pothunala Sangam have appealed to the District Collector, K.P. Karthikeyan, to ask officials to rebuild the shelter at the busy Sripuram bus stop on S.N. High Road in the city.

Association president M. Mohammed Ayub, who led the petitioners who carried umbrellas, said the bus shelter at Sripuram bus stop was removed when the S.N. High Road was widened after the construction of drainage channels on either side of the busy stretch. Even though the construction of the drainage channels and the widening of the road was completed long ago, the shelter had not been restored at the spot where the passengers wait for the buses.

“Since the bus shelter was protecting waiting passengers from rain and sun all these years, the structure should be rebuilt. Since senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and patients suffer a lot, the Collector should order the officials to erect the bus shelter again at the same spot at the earliest,” Mr. Ayub said.

A group of women from Azhagiyapandiyapuram near Maanur submitted a petition seeking monthly assistance of ₹1,000 being given under the Mahalir Urimai Thogai Scheme.

