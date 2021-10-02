Realtor’s abductors held

KOVILPATTI

40 sovereigns of gold, ₹6 lakh cash recovered

Police have arrested six persons who allegedly abducted a realtor and took 48 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹12 lakh in cash as ransom to release him.

According to SP S. Jayakumar, realtor M. Saravanakumar, 40, of Bharathi Nagar in Kovilpatti went to Tirunelveli in his car on September 9 for registration of land. When the car was crossing Sannadhu Puthukkudi under Kayathar police station limits, driver M. Sethupathi, 31, of Manthithoppu in Kovilpatti stopped to answer nature’s call.

Three unidentified persons entered the car and robbed a gold chain, gold bracelet and ₹20,000 in cash from Mr. Saravanakumar at knifepoint. They also used his cellphone to contact his father Murugesa Pandian and asked him to give ₹1 crore as ransom for his son’s release.

When Mr. Murugesa Pandian told them that he had only ₹12 lakh in cash, they asked him to bring the cash and 50 sovereigns of gold ornaments and place it in a roadside bush near Sannadhu Puthukkudi.

When Mr. Murugesa Pandian did their bidding, two more persons, who were waiting at a distance with a bike, joined the trio. Before leaving the spot with the ransom, the gang threatened Mr. Saravanakumar of dire consequences if he filed a complaint with the police.

After the victim filed a complaint with Kayathar police on September 30, a special team was formed to nab the kidnappers. During investigation, police found that the mastermind behind the abduction was the driver, Sethupathi, who told the police that he orchestrated the crime with the help of his friends S. Sangili Pandian, 19, and M. Selvam, 38 of Kaappulingampatti near Kovilpatti, P. Madasamy alias Gopi, 35, of Kadalaiyoor Road in Kovilpatti, K. Ponraj, 33, of Annai Teresa Nagar in Kovilpatti and N. Pon Karthik, 24, of Bungalow Street in Kovilpatti.

Police arrested all six abductors involved in the crime and recovered 40 sovereigns of gold ornaments, ₹6 lakh in cash and a new bike that was purchased with a portion of the booty.

Further investigations are on.