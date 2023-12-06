Real estate businessman hacked to death in Tirunelveli

December 06, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

In a daring attack, a real estate businessman, C. Surulirajan, 51, of Manapadaiveedu, was hacked to death by an unidentified armed gang on Tiruchendur Road near the district court complex here on Wednesday.

Police said Surulirajan was proceeding from his house towards the city in a car at around 3 p.m.. When his car was going near an ITI, some unidentified persons waylaid him and pulled him out. Suddenly, they attacked him indiscriminately with sharp weapons and killed him on the spot in full public view on the busy road.

Then, the gang members fled the scene, leaving the body in a pool of blood.

The police said Surulirajan had figured in a couple of criminal cases and he could have been murdered by his enemies.

Palayamkottai police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

