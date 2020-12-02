Real estate agent kidnapped near Dindigul; police arrest two, secure victim safely

Dindigul

02 December 2020 20:21 IST

Two persons were arrested for the kidnap of a real estate agent under Ammayanayakanoor police limits.

Following a complaint from Ravi, that his brother Ganesan (54) of Kalpakkam Chennai was kidnapped by an armed gang on November 25, the police registered a case the following day.

According to the complainant, Ganesan received a call from a person seeking to discuss a real estate business proposal. The caller had asked him to come to a location near Ammayanayakanoor on Nov. 25. On reaching the specified location, the gang kidnapped him in his own car to an undisclosed destination. On Nov 26, Ganesan's staff Renuga received a call asking her to get ₹10 lakh as ransom for releasing him.

Apprehending trouble, the staff informed Ravi (brother of Ganesan), who complained to the police on Nov. 27.

Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya formed special teams comprising DSP Murugan, Inspectors Bastiyan and Lavanya, SI Kanna Gandhi and others.

Even as the teams were tracking the mobile number of the victim, a caller identifying himself as one of the kidnappers demanded ₹40 lakh to set him free. They threatened dire consequences, if the police were informed about it. On Nov. 28, when the kidnappers came to the Ring Road in Madurai, the team, which was hiding, nabbed the two accused, as they received the cash.

The names of the accused were given as Marudamalai Mannan (22), a college student from Madurai and Arun (21) of Sivaganga district, an engineer. One of the brains behind the kidnap was said to be a habitual offender.

Seeing that two of their accomplices had been arrested, a gang member called the police to immediately set their accomplices free and failing which, the caller threatened to eliminate Ganesan.

However, in a swift move, when the police informed that they had already secured the family members of the gang, they reportedly set Ganesan free near Erode district on the night of Nov 29 and vanished. Further investigations are on.

The SP and the DIG of Police M. S. Muthusamy commended the special team. Inspector General of Police (south zone) S. Murugan also appreciated the Dindigul police for the coordinated efforts and rewarded the team ₹10,000.