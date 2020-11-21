Ready-to-eat ‘keerai’ products launched

Keeraikadai.com, an e-commerce portal that focuses on farm fresh products, has launched ‘Greeny meal,’ a line of ready-to-eat ‘keerai’ (greens) products, at the Agricultural College and Research Institute here on Saturday.

The event was held as part of Tamil Nadu Traditional and Healthy Food fair. Over 100 varieties of greens were on display at the fair organised by Keeraikadai.com in association with Community Science College and Research Institute, Technology Business Incubator, Agribusiness Incubation Society (ABIS), Directorate of Agribusiness Development - all wings of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore.

G. Sriram Prasad, founder and CEO of Keeraikadai.com, said ‘Greeny meal’ was a healthy option as it had no preservatives. The meal, packed in four layers, was tested and certified in accordance with norms governing health food. His team had also developed ‘Greeny Dip’ soups, similar to green tea sachets, besides ready-to-eat plantain stem and flowers. These products were well received in the domestic market and also in Australia, Sri Lanka and other Asian and European countries, he said.

Keeraikadai.com had retail outlets in Madurai and Coimbatore. It sourced the greens directly from farmers in both the cities without engaging middlemen. The aim was to take the greens to the doorstep of people, Mr. Sriram said.