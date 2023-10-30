‘Reading habit should improve among children from very early stage’

October 30, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Young World edition has a plenty of information on general knowledge and current affairs among others, according to Dindigul Corporation Commissioner Ravichandran here on Monday.

Speaking at the launch of distribution of The Hindu Young World copies to the Corporation Middle School students in Dindigul city by the Corporation on Monday, he said that reading habit should improve among the children from very early stages. Teachers have a major role in making this reading habit in children successful.

Apart from their curricula and the syllabus prescribed by the government for various classes/grades, reading newspapers would enrich the general knowledge. Over a period of time, it helps children face competitive examinations easily. A strong foundation in English language also gave an edge in getting jobs, he said.

The students should cultivate the reading habit both in houses and at schools. By interacting with their teachers about the information they read in the newspapers, it would create a good platform for an in-depth learning.

The success of the programme - reading newspapers - thus depended on teachers in schools, the Commissioner said.

The Hindu Young World edition would be distributed to the middle schools of the Corporation and every 10 student given a copy and they could circulate the newspaper among themselves, the officials said.

The Mayor presided over the inaugural function. Corporation zone Chairperson John Peter and education department officials participated. Assistant Headmistress Amudha proposed a vote of thanks.

