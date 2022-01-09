Reader’s Mail - Madurai

Traffic pattern near Periyar bus stand

After the opening of the renovated Periyar bus stand, the entry to Ellis Nagar bridge from West Veli Street (railway junction side) is barred. Still, the need for an automatic traffic signal persists. If the city buses coming out of Periyar bus stand also use the Ellis Nagar bridge to go towards Kattabomman statue and continue on their way either towards railway junction or towards TPK Road or South Gate, the traffic can move continuously and there will be no need for the automatic traffic signal.

B. Devi Prakash

Kovalan Nagar

Resume city bus service

The TNSTC has suspended the Mattuthavani to Idaikattur city bus service without assigning any reason. It was used by many people, particularly those working in SIPCOT and K. Pudur industrial estates. So I request the TNSTC-Madurai division to resume the service.

S. Saravanakumar

Tiruppachethi