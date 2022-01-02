02 January 2022 Reader’s Mail

02 January 2022 17:22 IST

Relay roads

The Mattuthavani - Othakadai stretch of Melur Road and the 120-feet-Road in Surveyor Colony are in a bad condition. There are potholes on both the roads for the past two months. It is difficult to ride a vehicle on a straight line on these roads. I request the authorities to relay or do patch works on these roads immediately.

M. Sundararajan Advertising Advertising

Surveyor Colony

Steep ramp

The ramp on aero-bridges at Madurai airport are so steep that arriving passengers find it difficult while using them, particularly senior citizens and women carrying babies. If the length of the slope is increased, the gradient will also come down and become convenient for all. I appeal to the Airports Authority of India to look into this matter.

Asmabagh Anvardeen

Ramanathapuram

Resume passenger train services

All government departments have announced their return to normal conditions except the railways. When it was advised to discontinue air-conditioning in trains during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, the railways cancelled passenger trains without air-conditioning facility as well. Though most of the express train services are back in service, the railways is yet to resume all passenger train services, including the ones operated on the Madurai-Rameswaram route. I request the railways to resume all passenger train services to the pre-COVID level.

S. Saravanakumar

Tiruppachethi