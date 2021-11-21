Reader’s Mail 21 November 2021

Impart knowledge of mental illness

Apropos the report on concern expressed by Judge G.R. Swaminathan of the Madras High Court about the need to take care of mental health of remand prisoners, it must be noted that mental illness like physical illness is amenable for treatment by trained professionals. However it is not uncommon to see people believing that the illness is due to some kind of ‘curse’ or ‘spell’ cast on the patient and it can be cured only by occultists. These patients are at times subjected to physical torture in the name of treatment at the hands of quacks. It is, therefore, imperative that basic knowledge of mental illness is imparted to students at higher secondary level so that myths associated with it are removed from their mind.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

Amma canteen

The Amma canteen located opposite Fire Station near Periyar bus stand is well-patronised by the needy. In the canteen, two ceiling fans have removed. The staff do not wear face masks, much to the chagrin of customers. The plates have become smaller and are not covered with butter sheets anymore. The plastic tumbler for drinking water is dirty. Food leftovers such as curry leaves, green chillies and skins of onions left on the dining tables are not removed. I request the officials to set right things in this canteen soon.

M. Sainithii,

Sholavandan