Reader’s Mail

No street lights

There are no streetlights on the Mattuthavani-SurveryorColony-Iyer Bungalow road. It is very difficult to ride on this road once it is dark. I request the corporation authorities to ensure that this important and busy road is well-lit so that accidents can be prevented.

M. Sundararajan,

Surveyor Colony

Median trouble

The road stretch between Keelavasal junction and Teppakulam is choked with vehicles after a median was constructed recently. There are only four points where vehicles can take a ‘U’ turn on the more than four-km stretch. It has become difficult for pedestrians also to cross the road. Men, women and even children jump over the median dangerously. I request the Collector and highways authorities to ensure that the new set-up is trouble-free for motorists and pedestrians.

G. Chittibabu,

Velmurugan Nagar

Buses to Idaikattur

People from across the State visit the old Sacred Heart Church in Idaikattur in Sivaganga district. But there is no direct bus to Idaikattur from Mattuthavani and Arapalayam. I request the transport authorities to operate city buses to Idaikattur from Arapalayam and Mattuthavani and alsomofussil buses from other towns such as Kodaikanal.

S. Saravanakumar,

Tiruppachethi

Attach more coaches

The number of coaches in the Kanniyakumari- Chennai Egmore Express has been decreased recently. As passengers from southern districts - right from Kanniyakumari to Virudhunagar - prefer this train to travel to Chennai as it is the first train to reach there in the morning, more coaches must be attached to it. Moreover, the weekly Kanniyakumari-Chennai express which used to be operated on Sundays must also be resumed.

District Railway Users’ Association,

Kanniyakumari