30 May 2021 18:12 IST

City first attitude

When any arrangements or relief measures are taken during lockdown period, the administrators pay attention to Madurai city first and only after some days they turn their focus to the outskirts of the city. They should plan for the city and suburbs as a whole.

Madurai

Family card issue

In view of Assembly elections, processing of applications seeking new family cards were kept in abeyance. Now that they are over, it would be appropriate if pending applications are disposed of expeditiously. It is learnt that applications of those who do not ‘yield to monetary demand’ are summarily rejected. The authorities concerned must scrutinise such applications.

Asmabagh Anvardeen

Ramanathapuram

No street lights

The 100 Feet Road and College Road witness a heavy flow of traffic as a large number of commercial establishments, university, engineering college and CECRI are on these roads. But, in the absence of proper street lights on these roads, darkness prevails at nights . I request the authorities to install LED street lights on these roads for the safety of people.

Hari Ramesh Babu

Karaikudi

Release water

One is happy to note that the Vaigai dam level has crossed the 66-feet mark. Ramanathapuram lies in the tail-end area of Vaigai river. It is also a drought-prone area with drinking water problem in rural areas. The groundwater level is also depleting. So I request the authorities to release Vaigai waters to Ramanathapuram district immediately.

V. Rajendran

ParamakudiResume work

The PWD started constructing Periya Madai water regulator in Tiruppachethi Kanmoi last year but suspended the work with the onset of monsoon. So I request the PWD to resume the work before this monsoon.

S. Saravanakumar

Tiruppachethi

Maintain the tempo

As and when the intensified lockdown is lifted, all sales outlets will be opened. Since people will throng the stores, local bodies should ensure that the shops are sanitised and do not become hotspots for spreading the coronavirus. Entry should be limited as before. Wearing of masks in the correct manner and social distancing should be made mandatory again. Food safety officials should inspect grocery and food items and dairy products and seize expired products and destroy them on the spot.

S. Nallasivan

Tirunelveli

Issues at hand

Shortage of medical oxygen persists in all hospitals even as the virus has spread its wings to rural areas in southern districts where oxygen facilities are very much needed. Another sorry state is the want of vaccines at time when the 18-44 age group evinces interest in taking the jab. An awareness must be created and inoculation must be done in right earnest in villages too. Many of those aged above 45 could not get the second dose. All these shortcomings must be sorted out.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Replicate the model

This is with reference to the news report in The Hindu dated 29.5.2021 that the civic body of Chennai has initiated vaccinating people at their doorstep in collaboration with corporates, voluntary organisations and residents’ welfare associations to achieve a target and to prevent crowding at vaccination centres. As there are many corporates and social service organisations in Thoothukudi, this initiative could be replicated in urban and rural areas of the district with priority for elderly people and physically challenged adults.

R. Donjeba

Nazareth