Reader’s Mail

02 May 2021 19:07 IST

Continue the work

During the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic, to boost the immunity against the virus, ‘kabasura kudineer’ and zinc and vitamin C tablets were widely distributed to the public by the district administration, corporation and voluntary organisations in Madurai. During the second wave, these efforts are missing. Though over two lakh people have been inoculated in the district , the rest are waiting to get vaccinated to fight the mutant virus. Till everyone is vaccinated and their immunity boosted to fight the new strain, the district administration should distribute the ‘kabasura kudineer’ and zinc and vitamin tablets by organising camps in urban and rural areas so that people can put a stiff resistance to contain the spread of the mutant virus.

Sainithii M,

Sholavandan

White fly menace

Coconut trees in Tirupachethi area have been affected by white fly. But , since Tiruppuvanam agriculture office lacks the pesticide, farmers are advised to go to Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Madurai. I request the authorities in Sivaganga Agriculture department to take steps in this regard.

S. Saravanakumar,

Tirupachethi