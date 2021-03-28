Reader’s Mail

Expedite UGD work

The RTO Office Main Road in N.G.O. Colony in Tirunelveli is the only arterial road connecting NGO ‘A’ Colony, ‘B’ Colony, New Colony, Thirumal Nagar, Mahizhchi Nagar and all other extended areas along Thiruvananthapuram Road. Underground drainage work taken up months before at the western end of the road has not yet been completed. The earth excavated for laying pipes has been filled up in a haphazard manner and there are a number of pits and heaps of sand. This poses a risk to motorists and two-wheeler drivers. Further, there are not many street lights on this road and this aggravates the situation. I request the authorities to expedite the UGD work and erect street lights and high-mast lamps at important intersections.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Parking space

Vehicle movement on Tiruchendur Road in Palayamkottai has become slow due to parking of four and two wheelers in front of banks and commercial establishments. From Murugankurichi signal to Palayamkottai Gandhi Market, there are so many banks, offices and shops and a large number of customers visit them. The old police quarters has been demolished due to the bad condition of the building and the site remains vacant. As this is a government land, the Corporation may allot a piece of land adjacent to the Tiruchendur Road for parking vehicles. This will enable free movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Container terminal

The Chief Minister’s assurance that the Kanyakumari International Container Terminal will not be allowed comes as a great relief to people who were worried about the adverse impact of the project on the environment. Kanyakumari being a beautiful place with a large number of waterbodies, trees and paddy fields, it is sensible to give preference for environmental protection over a large privately-owned container terminal. This will save not only the marine wealth but also a few hillocks in and around that area. Their destruction would have created an irreversible damage to the ecological system, apart from displacing thousands of fishermen.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil

No reply from BSNL

I surrendered my BSNL landline connection with an application enclosing all relevant documents to the BSNL office at Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district on September 8, 2020. After verification, it was forwarded to the Tirunelveli BSNL office. Even after six months, no reply has been received from Tirunelveli office, accepting the surrender and returning my caution deposit.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi