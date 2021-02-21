21 February 2021 23:40 IST

Exclude us from scheme

Periyapattinam in Ramanathapuram district is a beautiful seaside village endowed with sweet groundwater. Almost all houses have their own wells though the village panchayat supplies adequate water all days of the week. Water from our village is supplied to more than 20 villages. So we do not need borewells and big tanks as planned through the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. If it is implemented, our future generations will be deprived of good drinking water. Our people have been staging protests to exclude our village from the scheme and instead implement it in dry villages. Though the Collector has assured that it will not be taken up, some vested interests try to bring in the scheme. The scheme will not only spoil the drinking water but also the coconut groves, as it happened because of a shrimp unit which was forced to close down. The authorities must ensure that the unwelcome JJ scheme is taken away from us.

S. Kader Ibrahim

Periyapattinam

Potholes on road

The stretch of Melur-Tirupattur highway that passes through Veerakaliammankoilpatti and Keelavalavu is full of pot holes, resulting in accidents. Though this road remains in such a bad state for the past one year, the highways authorities have not done anything despite people making many representations to relay the road. Hence, I request the Highways authorities to do at least patch work immediately.

M. Sundararajan

Melur