Reader’s Mail

Remove encroachments

The Highways Department removes encroachments on the roadside. But municipalities and panchayats do not make such efforts to remove encroachments on streets, lanes and bylanes. For instance, in Ramanathapuram town and Bharathi Nagar area, there are many such encroachments. The civic body must take immediate action to remove them.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Ban production

To avoid noise pollution associated with fireworks, the government should ban manufacturing and sale of crackers that make loud noise. Only fireworks such as sparklers should be permitted. Sale of fireworks should be allowed for only a couple of days before Deepavali and the use of sparklers should be allowed only on Deepavali and on the eve of Christmas and New Year.

P. Raja,

Madurai