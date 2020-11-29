Reader’s Mail

29 November 2020 18:53 IST

Lack of facilities

There is only one foot over bridge, at the southern-end of the railway station available for passengers. The old northern-end foot over bridge-cum-escalator has been completely barricaded. It is difficult for passengers, especially senior citizens to walk the distance to reach the exit. The railway authorities have not extended basic facilities to passengers. Hope the authorities look into the issue.

C.A. Pradeep Advertising Advertising

Madurai

Good initiative

The ‘Repurpose Used Cooking Oil’ programme for preparing biodiesel is a boon to hoteliers, caterers and traders as they get a reasonable amount of money for the used oil which is otherwise thrown or sold to roadside eateries causing health hazard. In most of the small roadside eateries used cooking oil is reused to prepare snacks. Another advantage of this initiative is that the used oil is collected at the doorstep of the seller. More awareness should be given on this initiative so that the health of the consumer is protected.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Help the destitute

At the time when the country is fighting a battle against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the relief measures must also reach destitute persons. The Madurai administration should identify and reach out to the destitute people. The authorities must then initiate measures to test them and safeguard them from the COVID-19 pandemic.

M. Sainithii

Madurai

Open kitchen woes

Recently, an eatery has opened in Bharati Street, K K Nagar. The open kitchen has become a threat to the passers-by. Frequent movement of delivery boys picking up orders from noon goes on till 11 p.m. Haphazard parking has crippled free movement of other vehicles. Stray animals forage for leftover food and an unpleasant smell prevades the area in the early mornings. As a result, the residents are put to untold hardships. When the issue was taken up with the Corporation authorities through the grievance cell twice, there was just a one-line stock response "the authorities concerned are looking into the issue in Ward 44..." Will the higher ups in the civic body take some tangible steps and give the residents relief.

Sivakami A

Madurai Noise pollution

In order to stop the noise pollution from mike sets and cone speakers, the government prohibited the use of cone speakers. But, people have started using box speakers instead and as a result the noise pollution still continues. The police department must swing into action to curb this menace.

K. Chelliah

Kanniyakumari