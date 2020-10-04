Reader’s Mail

Repair road

The Alagarkoil Road witnesses heavy traffic during weekends and the presence of craters on the Poigaikaraipatti-Kallandiri and Kadachanendal-Sundararajanpatti stretches pose a serious threat to the road users. The highways authorities must repair the road as early as possible.

B.B.C. Chandrasekar,

Madurai

Biometric authentication

Under ‘One Nation, One Ration card’ scheme, cardholders are asked to ensure their identity by biometric authentication to receive their PDS supply from any fair price shop. Presently, the card holder or a representative can get the essential commodities by producing the smart card issued by the government. Then what is the necessity for an additional biometric authentication?

Fingerprints need a high-level security to prevent frauds. By stealing biometric information, a hacker may get access even to bank accounts. Moreover, during this pandemic, the card holders contracting COVID-19 is a possibility.

Considering the problems of the elderly and the potential abuse of personal information, additional biometric authentication should be avoided for receiving ration goods.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh

Nagercoil

Tuition centres

When schools and colleges are conducting online classes in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, many private tuition centres in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai are conducting regular classes. Moreover, guidelines that mandate the use of masks and maintaining physical distancing are not being followed in these places.

They also do not have thermal scanner or hand sanitiser in place, posing a threat to the health of students. The strict rules applicable to schools and colleges should be made applicable to the private tuition centres.

S. Rajkumar Immanuel,

Palayamkottai

Poster menace

On account of the Chief Minister’s recent visit to Ramanathapuram, a number of posters were posted on walls along Ramanathapuram-Madurai National Highway. Earlier, it was the menace of flex boards, now it is these wall posters. The authorities concerned must collect the expenses incurred to restore the defaced walls from those who were responsible for posting the wall posters.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram