Readers’ mail- Tvl

Check dumping

Dumping of biomedical, electronic and plastic wastes in addition to chicken and cattle slaughter-house waste from Kerala into Tenkasi has become the order of the day. Miscreants have been taking advantage of the police turning a blind eye and escape through the Puliyarai check-post and dump waste. I read a news report, which said that a waste-laden lorry was seized by the police at Kuruvankottai village near Alangulam when they were about to dump the waste there. Three persons were arrested and the lorry containing the waste was seized. I hope that the check-post at Puliyarai has vigilant policemen to check on such lorries.

Baby Harline. J

Palayamkottai

Expedite construction

The construction of an omnibus stand appears to be proceeding at a snail’s pace. Though construction has been completed in some parts, there is a need for speedy work to take place. Tirunelveli Corporation authorities need to take steps to expedite the remaining work so that passengers can avail the facility at the earliest. Even now, concrete basement for parking buses is yet to be laid.

A. M. N. Pandian

Tirunelveli

Noise pollution

Hospital and school zones are usually earmarked as ‘no horn areas’ with signboards erected nearby. Nowadays, many people with vehicles do not seem to care about the sign boards. In recent times, noise pollution in Tirunelveli is a great menace. Noise pollution causes hypertension, high stress levels, hearing loss and sleep disturbances. As trees play a vital role in reducing noise levels, more trees need to be planted along Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai. Noise regulation policies should be strictly enforced. Air horns should be seized from city buses. The laws should limit the amount of noise in public and private places. More awareness programmes should be conducted about prevention of noise pollution and the remedial measures.

P. Victor Selvaraj

Palayamkottai