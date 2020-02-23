Readers’ mail- Dindigul

Introduce train service

At present, there is no direct connectivity of rail services between Rameswaram and Mangalore. If an inter-State express train service is introduced between the two important destinations, pilgrims, tourists and traders will benefit. Rameswaram temple attracts pilgrims from all over the country. Hence, the train service will be welcomed by all sections of people besides receiving good patronage. I appeal to the Union Railways Minister and the General Manager of Southern Railway to find ways to introduce the much-awaited Rameswaram-Mangalore service.

Asmabagh Anvardeen

Ramanathapuram

Prevent drowning deaths

On February 17, a 15-year-old boy drowned at an irrigation channel-cum-check dam storage facility at Athimarapatti. It is reliably learnt that this is the second death at the same spot. The irrigation channel flows along a length of 40 feet and a depth of 15 feet. Usually, children from the village and in nearby areas take bath at the irrigation channel. However, it is essential to take precautionary measures and place caution boards here to prevent future deaths. The inlet and outlet of the irrigation channel should also be properly barricaded so that accidental falls can be prevented. I appeal to the district authorities to urgently look into the issue.

J. Edison Devakaram

Thoothukudi