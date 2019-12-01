Readers’ mail- Dgl

Supply of generic medicines

Presently, it is the rainy season. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana is a boon to the poor, middle class people. The price of generic medicines is nearly 10% of the familiar branded medicines. But tablets and syrup for cough, cold and fever are short stocked. The supply of the most sought after generic medicines must be expedited. In Dindigul, the Government of India (GoI) must give more franchise to youth to open outlets in the city.

V. H. K. Hariharan

Dindigul

Sakkarakottai tank

The Sakkarakottai tank is a big tank located close to Ramanathapuram tank adjacent to the railway station.

This tank gets surplus water from Ramanathapuram tank. Due to the lack of storage facility, water from the tank ultimately reaches the sea. If the tank is deepened and desilted to facilitate storage of harvested rainwater during monsoon, this tank could be utilised as a check dam. This will also promote underground water sources.