Readers’ mail- Tvl

Road safety rules

In the recent road accident on the Tirunelveli-Sankarankoil highway, three people were killed on the spot as the two wheeler they were riding, got hit by a speeding car. This is not the first such accident on this highway. In April 2019, three youth riding on a bike were hit by another motorist and the three succumbed to injuries very close to Sankarankoil. In recent years, many such accidents have taken place on this highway. Changing lanes quickly, speeding way over the limit, distracted driving and acting aggressively on roads has led to many accidents. Riding triples on a two wheeler is a crime. If the traffic police had arrested the three or prevented them from travelling on their bike, such accidents could have been averted. We need more awareness about road safety rules.

P. Victor Selvaraj

Palyamkottai

On tobacco products

Kudos to Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan for his stern warning to users of tobacco products. He has restated that those who are found smoking in public places, selling beedies and cigarettes to under-aged children and others selling the products near educational institutions will be imposed with a fine of ₹200 under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA). This is seen as a step in the right direction. Smoking causes serious health problems not only to smokers but also to others near them. The special team formed by the Commissioner to monitor the situations should often conduct raids near all the public places and put an end to the practice of public smoking.

S. Nallasivan

Tirunelveli

Rattling AC coaches

It is more than a year since Linke Hofmann Busch coaches were introduced in Pearl City Express. Journeys in these types of coaches are intended to be smooth, less noisy and with fewer jerks. Recently though, one is not able to feel these comfort. The rattling is felt considerably in air conditioned coaches. Passengers like smooth, comfortable journey and not high decibels of the brake noise. This creates panic.

J. Edison Devakaram

Thoothukudi

Stray dogs at railway station

I had been to Tirunelveli Junction railway station a few days back and to my great surprise I saw quite a few dogs taking rest on platform number one even though the platform wasn't busy. A regular commuter standing by my side said that there are more dogs on the platform when it is full with passengers. He has witnessed these dogs fighting over leftover food. This happens because of the sympathetic attitude of passengers who dine at the platform before they board the train. They leave the food for stray dogs instead of leaving it in a closed dustbin. I request the platform management authorities to take immediate measures to put an end to stray dog menace and ensure safe journey for commuters.

Passengers should also avoid feeding dogs on the platform in the interest of keeping the platform neat and tidy.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai