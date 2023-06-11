Reader’s Mail - Madurai

June 11, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Sand poses risk

River sand has accumulated on both sides of the recently inaugurated New Natham Road elevated corridor. Right from Reserve Line to Oomachikulam, a large quantity of sand has gathered on the roadside, reducing carriage space to a great extent. As the sand poses risk for two-wheeler riders, they tend to ride on the middle of the road. But this is also dangerous as they may collide with four-wheelers coming from behind. When there is heavy wind during evenings, dust and sand get displaced and settle on the roadside eateries and bakeries. Removal of sand has to be given utmost priority to protect the lives of two-wheeler riders. I appeal to the Collector who is also residing on New Natham Road to take immediate steps in this regard.

Srinivasa Rengan T,

Tiruppalai

Shift bus stop

The bus stop at Iyer Bungalow (towards Goripalayam) has been shifted 300 metres to the north from its earlier location near the signal where there was congestion. Before the elevated corridor work started, the bus stop was located at a reasonable distance from the signal and easily accessible. People from places such as Srinagar, EB Colony, Utchaparambumedu, Bama Nagar, Ezhil Nagar reach the bus stop after walking long distances. On coming to the main road, they are again forced to walk some distance to reach the bus stop. I request the authorities to shift the bus stop to a reasonable distance from the signal and provide a shelter.

V.S. Madhavan,

Iyer Bungalow

Put an end to this practice

People are least bothered about happenings around the world such as climate change and global warming. Even if they are aware of it, they just don’t care. For instance, people throw garbage at will, polluting the environment. The next generations will suffer because of these acts. The government should make efforts to stop the practice of dumping garbage at public places and vacant plots by creating an awareness about the consequences.

Yogaraj S,

Nagamalai Pudukottai

Conduct coaching in villages too

The District Central Library in Simmakkal conducts coaching classes for the various examinations conducted by the State and Central governments to fill posts at various levels. But candidates in rural areas are deprived of this facility. So, the library authorities may make efforts to extend the coaching to libraries in rural areas also.

M. Sundararajan,

Surveyor Colony

IVF clinic will serve many people

Of late, the number of childless couples is on the increase. There are no infertility clinics at government hospitals, though there are many in the private sector which are beyond the reach of poor people. The government. has recently started CEMONC - comprehensive emergen obstetric and newborn care - service at a cost ₹ 50 crore in Government Rajaji Hospital which provides high-end treatmer and it is functioning well. During his recent visit, the Health Minister has sanctioned ₹5 crore for In vitro fertilisation (IVF) unit. If the clinic provides allround service, it will be of much help to poor childless couples in southern districts.

S. Kanagavel Manoharan,

KK Nagar