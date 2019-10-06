Readers mail

Demand for water release

Water level in Vaigai dam and Periyar dam is low compared to last year. Despite rain clouds, there has not been enough rain this year. Farmers in Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramnathapuram districts are unable to get enough water for irrigation. Hence, I request PWD Periyar-Vaigai Division to expedite release of water for single crop area.

M. Sundarajan

Surveyor Colony

Despite complaints to Municipal Corporation, conservancy workers are yet to clear the mess of tree branches that were cut and left along the pavement of 80 Feet Road at KK Nagar. Garbage has also been strewn on the road. When will the authorities respond to the concerns of people?

S. Arulraj

Surya Nagar

The Madurai Division of Southern Railway conducted an essay competition to commemorate 50 years of Pandiyan Express. I participated in the competition and was declared a winner. I was asked to assemble at platform number one on October 1. I was among a few winners who were waiting there. But, the authorities cut the cake, flagged off the train and left the place. When we called the railway staff, who had contacted us over phone, he asked us to come to the Station Manager’s room. After a long wait, we were given prizes. Then we left the station with a lot of disappointment over the way we were treated.

Vignesh

Pankajam Colony