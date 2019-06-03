Reader’s Mail (Madurai)

Power cut

Power cut has become a daily happening in Pasumpon Nagar and Palanganatham areas. Power cut happens sometimes during afternoon but regularly during night hours at about 11 p.m. It is very difficult to beat the heat and sleep during night hours. Certain parts of theses areas are daily suffering from this problem. Sometimes, low voltage supply precedes power cut and normal supply resumes when power resumes. This could not be tolerated by people of all ages as this summer is very hot and the only relief is sleep during night hours, which is affected badly. Even on days of scheduled maintenance, there is power cut during night hours.

B. Nagaraja Ganesh,

Pasumpon Nagar.

Driving schools

Training offered by most of the driving schools is far from satisfactory. While some of them give good training, many of them do not. The trainer takes charge of all controls during training and even the rear view mirror is adjusted for the trainer and not the trainee. Some of their vehicles lack even a rear view mirror. It seems their intention is to make maximum profit with the least expense. Officials at the RTO do not check whether the trainee has learnt driving properly and fully at the time of giving licence. This results in an increase in number of accidents. An additional rear view mirror in front of the trainer’s seat will be useful in imparting good driving skills.

M. Selvaraj,

Kuruvikkaran Salai.