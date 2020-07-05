Reader’s Mail - July 6, 2020

05 July 2020 19:04 IST

Poor facilities in COVID Care Centre

In Paramakudi, the district administration has started a COVID Care Centre at Government Arts College due to the non-availability of beds in Government Hospital. However, there are no basic amenities like drinking water facilities and clean toilets. The air is stuffy too. I request the authorities to look into the matter.

V. Rajendran, Advertising Advertising

Paramakudi

Non-working helpline

Madurai Corporation has a 24-hour helpline where one can either make a phone call and report or send a WhatsApp message to register a complaint. I sent a message with a photo as proof via WhatsApp. I was assigned a complaint number. Even after a week no action was taken. I called up the mobile number and to my surprise, the official told me he had retired two months ago. I again registered the same complaint through WhatsApp and also requested them to delete the mobile number of the retired official. Shockingly, the same number was provided once again for complaint registration. Why can't the Corporation rectify this simple mistake? This goes to show the lethargic attitude of the local body. What is the use of having technology at one’s disposal? Will the Corporation Commissioner look into it and take immediate action?

S. Bala,

Madurai

Open libraries

The government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown by another month till July 31. It is to be noted that senior citizens are affected and stressed since they are unable to go out even for a walk. They are confined at home. To give them relief from anxiety and stress, the authorities can open the public libraries, at least for the morning session, with restrictions such as mask-wearing, social distancing, and limiting number of visitors.