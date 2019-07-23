Readers endure an ordeal at this library

The public library in Sellur, with a collection of more than 35,000 books, presents an unwelcome sight to the readers as the environment is not only shabby but unhygienic too.

The branch library was shifted to Suyarajyapuram First Main Road in 1998. The library with the huge collection functions in a dilapidated building. One has to pass through mounds of garbage and endure the stench of urine before entering the library. “People cover their nose while entering the library. Cows are tethered in front, as it resembles more like a cowshed,” says R. Parameswari, a worker at the library.

Lack of proper drainage facility has led to constant stagnation of slimy sewage water in front of the library. “In the evening, swarms of mosquitoes attacks us, making it impossible to read in peace,” says B. Shanmugan, a resident of Venmani Street.

Residents also complain of irregular collection of waste by the Corporation workers.

“Only after we call the Corporation officials at least five or six times will they collect the waste from the front of the library,” says P. Sezhiyan, a resident of Suyarajyapuram First Main Road.

The building looks decrepit and its insides are ill-lit. The roofs are leaky and the compound walls in a ramshackle state. “We are under a constant fear that the compound wall might crash upon us anytime,” says a reader.

The library has three 8 feet by 8 feet rooms and hardly provides room for reading inside.

So readers are forced to use the small open space outside which has room for only five chairs. “Last week, a few college students came to the library to read ‘Employment Mail’ magazine. After seeing the cramped space, they left without using the library,” said the librarian.

There are cracks on the walls and termite infestation is rampant. “If proper action is not taken, we might lose all the priceless books,” said B.A. Murugesan, a resident of Suyarajyapuram First Main Road.

Waiting to be shifted

The librarian said the right solution will be to move the library to a land allotted for the library.

“The Corporation passed a resolution (317) dated January 25, 2008, which ordered for the shifting of the library to a vacant land in Ward 11. However, due to procedural hiccups, it is still not implemented,” the librarian said.