ADVERTISEMENT

‘Read newspapers to crack competitive exam’

Published - September 27, 2024 09:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

TH Civil Service Logo Unit | Photo Credit: Jitendra

Arjun Nathan, Branch Head, Shankar IAS Academy, Madurai, speaks at Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

UPSC aspirants must read newspapers every single day as it is the biggest source for general studies, said B. Arjun Nathan, Branch Head, Shankar IAS Academy, Madurai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the inauguration of UPSC Aspirants Club at Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women at an event organised in association with The Hindu group of Publications on Friday, he gave an insight into the fundamentals of UPSC exam, periodicity, eligibility and exam pattern for prelims and mains. He also outlined the methodology for preparing for service commission exams and the TNPSC Group I exam pattern.

Principal Uma Baskar, stressing the importance of women empowerment, urged the students to take up civil service to serve the common man with a great purpose. The Hindu Group of Publications donated exam preparation materials worth ₹30,000 to the college library.

Earlier, S. Suganthi, Dean (Arts), welcomed the gathering. College Placement officer Rajeswari proposed the vote of thanks. Academics Dean Chendur Priyadharshini and S. Narayanan from The Hindu were present. Around 800 students from the final year UG and PG participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US