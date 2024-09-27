GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Read newspapers to crack competitive exam’

Published - September 27, 2024 09:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
TH Civil Service Logo Unit

TH Civil Service Logo Unit | Photo Credit: Jitendra

Arjun Nathan, Branch Head, Shankar IAS Academy, Madurai, speaks at Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women in Madurai on Friday.

Arjun Nathan, Branch Head, Shankar IAS Academy, Madurai, speaks at Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

UPSC aspirants must read newspapers every single day as it is the biggest source for general studies, said B. Arjun Nathan, Branch Head, Shankar IAS Academy, Madurai.

Speaking at the inauguration of UPSC Aspirants Club at Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women at an event organised in association with The Hindu group of Publications on Friday, he gave an insight into the fundamentals of UPSC exam, periodicity, eligibility and exam pattern for prelims and mains. He also outlined the methodology for preparing for service commission exams and the TNPSC Group I exam pattern.

Principal Uma Baskar, stressing the importance of women empowerment, urged the students to take up civil service to serve the common man with a great purpose. The Hindu Group of Publications donated exam preparation materials worth ₹30,000 to the college library.

Earlier, S. Suganthi, Dean (Arts), welcomed the gathering. College Placement officer Rajeswari proposed the vote of thanks. Academics Dean Chendur Priyadharshini and S. Narayanan from The Hindu were present. Around 800 students from the final year UG and PG participated.

Published - September 27, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.