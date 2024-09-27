‘Read newspapers to crack competitive exam’

UPSC aspirants must read newspapers every single day as it is the biggest source for general studies, said B. Arjun Nathan, Branch Head, Shankar IAS Academy, Madurai.

Speaking at the inauguration of UPSC Aspirants Club at Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women at an event organised in association with The Hindu group of Publications on Friday, he gave an insight into the fundamentals of UPSC exam, periodicity, eligibility and exam pattern for prelims and mains. He also outlined the methodology for preparing for service commission exams and the TNPSC Group I exam pattern.

Principal Uma Baskar, stressing the importance of women empowerment, urged the students to take up civil service to serve the common man with a great purpose. The Hindu Group of Publications donated exam preparation materials worth ₹30,000 to the college library.

Earlier, S. Suganthi, Dean (Arts), welcomed the gathering. College Placement officer Rajeswari proposed the vote of thanks. Academics Dean Chendur Priyadharshini and S. Narayanan from The Hindu were present. Around 800 students from the final year UG and PG participated.