Reactor Pressure Vessel installed in unit 3 of Kudankulam

The 322 tonne Reactor Pressure Vessel being installed in Unit 3 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project on Aprli 30, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

May 01, 2022 00:18 IST

‘NPCIL will make sincere efforts to fulfil India’s electricity needs’

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), which is operating 2 X 1,000 MWe VVER nuclear reactors at Kudankulam and constructing four more reactors with similar capacity in this upcoming nuclear park, has achieved one more milestone of the expansion programme of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), as the Reactor Pressure Vessel of Unit 3 was positioned in its designated place on Saturday.

After Chairman and Managing Director, NPCIL, Bhuwan Chandra Pathak flagged off the exercise around 11 a.m., the significant event was successfully completed in the presence of M. Sankaranarayanan, Director (Finance), NPCIL; S. Jayakrishnan, Executive Director (Projects – Light Water Reactors); Rajeev Manohar Godbole, Site Director, KKNPP; M.S. Suresh, Project Director, KKNPP– Units 5 and 6; E. Chinnaveeran, Project Director, KKNPP– 3 and 4; R. S. Sawant, Station Director, KKNPP – 1 and 2 and other senior officials of NPCIL and KKNPP.

The Reactor Pressure Vessel is the heart of the nuclear reactor as the 322-tonne specially made steel container with 200 mm thick wall, holds nuclear fuel when the reactors operate and functions as one of several barriers that keep radioactive material from leaking to the environment.

Mr. Pathak said the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, which is generating power for the progress of the country, will continue to make sincere efforts to fulfil India’s electricity needs in general and the southern region in particular, an official statement from KKNPP said.