Reactor pressure vessel installed in design position at KKNPP Unit 4

February 01, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The 317-tonne reactor pressure vessel, the heart of the nuclear reactor, was installed in design position at Unit 4 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) on January 24.

The exercise was completed in the presence of Andrei Petrov, the First Deputy Director General for Nuclear Energy of Rosatom State Corporation - ASE JSC president, and Bhuwan Chandra Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), sources in the KKNPP said.

Rosatom State Corporation, the Russian nuclear energy agency, designed the VVER – 1,000 reactors being built at the KKNPP and supplies the reactor components to India, besides deploying its engineers for constructing the reactors with the assistance of the NPCIL.

Mr. Petrov and Mr. Pathak were at the KKNPP to attend the fourth Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting, which is held alternatively in India and Russia to discuss the progress of the construction of the KKNPP nuclear reactors. Mr. Petrov and Mr. Pathak are the acting co-chairs of the JCC.

The reactor pressure vessel was installed with ‘Open Top Technology’, which was successfully tested when it was installed in Unit 3 in 2022. This technology involves installation of the reactor vessels through an open dome to increase the installation speed.

“The preparations for reactor pressure vessel installation were completed in a record-breaking time. The equipment was brought into the vertical position, lifted by crane to a height of 50 metre and taken down into the reactor shaft of the reactor building. After it was installed, work on the installation of the equipment associated with nuclear steam supply system was started. The entire exercise is going on smoothly,” the sources said.

The reactor pressure vessel was fabricated and shipped from Volgodonsk in Russia to the KKNPP in 2023.

Even as 2 X 1,000 MW VVER reactors were functioning to generate 2,000 MW power, the NPCIL was constructing four more reactors with similar capacity at the KKNPP with Russian technical knowhow, the sources added.