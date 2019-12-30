Re-poll ordered in five booths

THOOTHUKUDI

The State Election Commission has ordered re-poll in five booths for the post of Naalumaavadi village panchayat president between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on January 1, 2020.

In a statement, Collector Sandeep Nanduri said the ballot papers, distributed in TDTA Primary School, Shanmugapuram, Ganesan Higher Secondary School, Panickanadarkudiyiruppu, Kamarajar Higher Secondary School, Naalumaavadi and two booths of TNTDA Middle School, Naalumaavadi on December 27, all meant for the post of Naalumaavadi village panchayat president, had 9 symbols instead of 6 symbols.

Voters should carry any of the documents approved by the SEC to cast their votes. The indelible ink will be put on the left middle finger, Mr. Sandeep said.

Following reports on violation of polling norms, re-polling was conducted in Velavanputhukkulam polling station under the Nedunkulam village panchayat in Sattankulam panchayat union on Monday.