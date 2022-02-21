Re-poll in Tirumangalam ward records 73.55 per cent voter turnout 

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 21/02/2022: The voters turned out for the polling booth to entertaining their franchise at Ward 17, Tirumangalam Municipality in Madurai district where a re polling was ordered by Tamil Nadu State Election Commission commenced on a brisk note on Monday. Photo: Ashok R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The women polling booth, in Ward 17, Tirumangalam Municipality in Madurai district where repolling was ordered by Tamil Nadu State Election Commission recorded 73.55 per cent voter turnout, on Monday.

The State Election Commission ordered repolling at the polling booth after authorities had failed to collect signatures of at least 150 voters during the polls held on Saturday. Following a notification issued for repolling, all arrangements had been made on Sunday.

Out of the total 949 women voters, 698 women cast their votes at the polling booth in the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Tirumangalam.

Working women, college students, homemakers had queued up at the polling booth to cast their votes. The repolling at the centre commenced at 7 a.m.. and by 9 a.m. 20 per cent voter turnout had been recorded.

Election Observer Kamal Kishore inspected the polling booth at the government school in Tirumangalam. Deputy Inspector General of Police R. Ponni and Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran took stock of the security arrangements, inside and outside the polling booth.

Around 200 police personnel were deployed in the area. The polling was conducted as per COVID-19 protocol. Voters were provided with masks, disposable gloves and sanitisers at the polling booth. CCTV cameras were installed for monitoring purpose.

Volunteers assisted the elderly women who had come to the polling booth to cast their votes. Wheelchairs were made available at the polling booth. The indelible ink was marked on the middle finger of the voter’s left hand.

The polling went on till 6 p.m..The time slot from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. was allotted for COVID-19 patients to cast their votes.