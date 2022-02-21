Re-poll for urban local body elections: Polling brisk at women polling booth in Ward 17, Madurai

B.Tilak Chandar February 21, 2022 11:33 IST

The TN State Election Commission had ordered repolling, after the authorities failed to collect the signatures of at least 150 voters during the polls held on Saturday

Voters at Ward no 17 in Tirumangalam in Madurai on Monday for the re-poll | Photo Credit: R. Ashok



Polling for the urban local body elections at the women’s polling booth 17W, in Ward 17, Tirumangalam Municipality in Madurai district, where repolling was ordered by Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, commenced on a brisk note on Monday. The State Election Commission had ordered repolling after the authorities had failed to collect the signatures of at least 150 voters during the polls held on Saturday. Election Observer Kamal Kishore inspected the polling booth at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tirumangalam. Deputy Inspector General of Police R. Ponni and Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran took stock of the security arrangements. Around 200 police personnel were deployed. The polling is being conducted as per COVID-19 protocol. Voters were provided with face masks, hand gloves and sanitisers at the polling booth. The indelible link is being marked on the middle finger of the voter's left hand. The polling which commenced at 7 a.m will go on till 6 p.m.. COVID-19 patients will cast their votes from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.. At least 20 % of the votes had been polled by 9 a.m.



